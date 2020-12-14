Buglife makes a B-line for the isles

A map of Shetland has been created showing a network of wildflowers in an attempt to reverse declining bee numbers.

The “B-line” map has been launched by conservation charity Buglife.

B-lines are said to provide essential routes for pollinators to use.

The B-Lines network includes “ideal” habitats and identifies areas to restore and create new wildflower-rich meadows, grassland verges and pollinator-friendly gardens.

B-Lines can be adopted by farmers and landowners, local authorities and the general public.

Local RSPB conservation advisor Nathalie Pion said: “The B-Line will focus our attention to some of the best existing habitats for pollinators in Shetland.

“It will create a network of flower-rich habitats from Sumburgh to the north of Unst, going through Cunningsburgh, Whiteness, across the Westside to Northmavine, Yell and Fetlar.

“We are keen to see many people along the line getting involved and supporting the initiative for the benefit of bumblebees and other pollinators.”