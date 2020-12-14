Development association for Tingwall and Girlsta to make a comeback

Steps are being made to kick-start the Tingwall and Girlsta Development Association (Tagda), in a move which could boost investment and growth in the area.

An initial meeting is being planned for next month which will gauge interest and discuss potential ideas.

Tagda was mothballed a number of years ago – but it’s thought new funding sources such as the Crown Estate and Shetland Community Benefit Fund could do much to help the area develop.

Ideas already put forward include various footpaths and a pre-school playpark, as well as a bird hide by the loch.