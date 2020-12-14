Fine for man who breached bail condition

A man has been fined £200 after he admitted breaching a bail condition designed to prohibit him from contacting a woman.

Steven Nicholson, 33, of Veester Hill, Sandwick, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the condition imposed on 4th December at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

He had been warned not to contact the woman or enter Pitt Lane in the town.

But appearing from custody before Honorary Sheriff Willie Shannon, Nicholson admitted the breach.

Nicholson was found in the bathroom of the address during a routine police visit on Sunday.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said: “They were aware he was subject to a bail order with conditions and he was arrested at the time.”

Defence agent Tommy Allan said: “If the court tells him to do something he’d better jolly well do it.”

Honorary Sheriff Shannon told Nicholson he had committed “a serious breach”.