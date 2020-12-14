HISA welcomes £750k to support student associations during pandemic

HISA president Florence Jansen.

An association representing Shetland students is set to receive funding to support its work amid the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Highlands and Islands Students’ Association (Hisa) said it was “delighted” by the announcement, which it hopes will help it deliver increased mental health provision.

Hisa is set to receive a share of a £750,000 Scottish government funding scheme, which will support NUS Scotland and student associations around the country engage with students.

HISA president Florence Jansen said the funding showed recognition for the work associations had put in throughout the pandemic and the challenges overcome in providing support in a virtual setting.

“The past year has not been easy, but together, the student sector has worked harder than ever to maintain the standard of the student experience at institutions across Scotland,” she said.

Hisa represent students across the University of the Highlands and Islands including Shetland College and NAFC Marine Centre in Scalloway.



