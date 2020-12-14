Police address social media speculation to confirm meter-checker is ‘legitimate trader’
A workman visiting Shetland homes to check electricity meters has been confirmed as a legitimate trader following concerns raised about his authenticity on social media.
Police made the announcement over the weekend having received a number of calls from concerned residents based on social media speculation.
A statement on the Highlands and Islands Police Facebook page confirmed: “Officers have carried out enquiries and can confirm that the man is a legitimate trader.
“There are no suspicious circumstances.
“Anyone with further concerns can report these to police on 101.”
