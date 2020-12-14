News

Sturgeon advises folk against social interactions in the fortnight before Christmas

Andrew Hirst 8 hours 20 min ago 0
Sturgeon advises folk against social interactions in the fortnight before Christmas
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: BBC Scotland.

The First Minister has advised folk to start cutting down on unnecessary interactions in order to minimise the risk of transmitting Covid-19 over the Christmas period. 

Nicola Sturgeon suggested people to postpone meeting with friends and avoid car sharing during the two weeks leading up to the holidays. 

Rules on social gatherings are to be eased between 23rd to 28th December, allowing eight people from up to three households to form a Christmas bubble. 

However, Ms Sturgeon stressed that people should not feel compelled to meet up in larger groups, just because the regulations permit it. 

“The virus won’t take a break over Christmas so don’t give it the opportunity to jump from household to household if you can avoid it,” she added. 

For those planning to form Christmas bubbles, Ms Sturgeon said the reduction in unnecessary interactions over the coming fortnight would help  minimise the increased risk that posed. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.