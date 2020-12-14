Sturgeon advises folk against social interactions in the fortnight before Christmas

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: BBC Scotland.

The First Minister has advised folk to start cutting down on unnecessary interactions in order to minimise the risk of transmitting Covid-19 over the Christmas period.

Nicola Sturgeon suggested people to postpone meeting with friends and avoid car sharing during the two weeks leading up to the holidays.

Rules on social gatherings are to be eased between 23rd to 28th December, allowing eight people from up to three households to form a Christmas bubble.

However, Ms Sturgeon stressed that people should not feel compelled to meet up in larger groups, just because the regulations permit it.

“The virus won’t take a break over Christmas so don’t give it the opportunity to jump from household to household if you can avoid it,” she added.

For those planning to form Christmas bubbles, Ms Sturgeon said the reduction in unnecessary interactions over the coming fortnight would help minimise the increased risk that posed.