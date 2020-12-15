News

Aircraft suffers mechanical problems after landing at Sumburgh

Ryan Taylor 2 hours 56 min ago 0
Sumburgh Airport is now closed to fixed wing flights after an Eastern Airways plane suffered difficulties after landing.

Passengers disembarked safely from the oil and gas-chartered aircraft before being taken back to the terminal.

Hial says the incident was not declared an emergency.

Efforts are underway to have the plane moved, but that is not expected to happen until tomorrow.

Helicopter traffic is continuing as normal.

Hial said: “An ongoing operation is currently underway to recover a charter aircraft belonging to Eastern Airways that suffered a mechanical issue as it taxied to the terminal after landing.

“All passengers on board at the time disembarked and were safely transferred to the terminal.

“The aircraft remains on the runway. Eastern and airport personnel are coordinating to ensure it is checked and safely removed.

“As a result, there may be some disruption to services to and from Sumburgh tomorrow.

“We would advise all passengers due to fly tomorrow to check with their airline prior to arrival at the airport.”

