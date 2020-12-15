Isles youngster showcases energy project in new video

A 10 year-old boy is poised to become an internet sensation after appearing in a new film about the Lerwick district heating scheme.

Thomas Leask tells the story of the community-wide partnership in a film created for Shetland Heat Energy and Power (Sheap) by local film-makers JJ Jamieson ad Liz Musser.

Supported by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), the film will feature in a new HIE campaign called #GoPlaces, which aims to showcase projects developed by community partnerships across the country which bring social and community benefit.