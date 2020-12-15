News

Loganair delivers Christmas cheer to food bank

Ryan Nicolson 8 hours 47 min ago 0
Kirsten Flett from Loganair hands over supplies to David Grieve of Shetland Food Bank at Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Airline Loganair has delivered an early Christmas present to the Shetland Food Bank.

The company has put money saved on in-flight catering this year to good use, by delivering a package to the local food bank.

A selection of toiletries – including shower gel, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo and hand soap – were flown in on Monday, and are enough for 75 people.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said: “Our usual in-flight catering had been cancelled due to Covid-19 and we tried to think what use we could make of the money saved to benefit our heartland communities at Christmas.

“We asked the various foodbank charities what they needed most at this time of year.

“The consensus was that toiletries would be welcome rather than edibles as they tended to be overlooked by donors, and we were pleased to help these very worthy causes.”

 

