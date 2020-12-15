News

Ofgem to investigate practices of energy suppliers

Ryan Taylor 9 hours 34 min ago 1
Alistair Carmichael

The energy regulator has agreed to investigate the practices of energy suppliers following widespread concern about prices and standard of service.

Ofgem says has held a meeting with isles politicians.

It follows a demand for action after Shetland’s MP and MSP received a bulging inbox of complaints.

Beatrice Wishart and Alistair Carmichael say they have secured a commitment that Ofgem will look into poor practices.

But Ms Wishart said further action was needed.

“Agreeing to this action cannot be a token gesture. We need to see a serious probe into unfair practices affecting people in the Shetland.”

Mr Carmichael said the meeting was a “step in the right direction”.

“This may not be the end of poor behaviour by energy companies but I am hopeful that we will see a more hands-on approach from Ofgem as we move forward.”

Ofgem said its rules required energy suppliers to treat all customers fairly.

  • David McGinty

    • December 15th, 2020 13:06

    I hope this probe includes a focus on why those of us with storage heating are at SSE’s mercy when it comes to when they supply heating. Quarterly bills of £500 and no means to say “No” when we are fed power for the radiators is surely tantamount to a license to print money. The tariff is called Total Heat/TOTAL CONTROL. What a misnomer that is!
    I’m livid every time I see the red light on, knowing it’s being forced on us. I appreciate we could turn the radiator off, but we can’t control when we want a supply because its governed by the power station deciding for us how cold it is outside and how much power they think we will need. CRIMINAL!

