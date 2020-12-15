Ofgem to investigate practices of energy suppliers
The energy regulator has agreed to investigate the practices of energy suppliers following widespread concern about prices and standard of service.
Ofgem says has held a meeting with isles politicians.
It follows a demand for action after Shetland’s MP and MSP received a bulging inbox of complaints.
Beatrice Wishart and Alistair Carmichael say they have secured a commitment that Ofgem will look into poor practices.
But Ms Wishart said further action was needed.
“Agreeing to this action cannot be a token gesture. We need to see a serious probe into unfair practices affecting people in the Shetland.”
Mr Carmichael said the meeting was a “step in the right direction”.
“This may not be the end of poor behaviour by energy companies but I am hopeful that we will see a more hands-on approach from Ofgem as we move forward.”
Ofgem said its rules required energy suppliers to treat all customers fairly.
David McGinty
I hope this probe includes a focus on why those of us with storage heating are at SSE’s mercy when it comes to when they supply heating. Quarterly bills of £500 and no means to say “No” when we are fed power for the radiators is surely tantamount to a license to print money. The tariff is called Total Heat/TOTAL CONTROL. What a misnomer that is!
I’m livid every time I see the red light on, knowing it’s being forced on us. I appreciate we could turn the radiator off, but we can’t control when we want a supply because its governed by the power station deciding for us how cold it is outside and how much power they think we will need. CRIMINAL!