Ofgem to investigate practices of energy suppliers

Alistair Carmichael

The energy regulator has agreed to investigate the practices of energy suppliers following widespread concern about prices and standard of service.

Ofgem says has held a meeting with isles politicians.

It follows a demand for action after Shetland’s MP and MSP received a bulging inbox of complaints.

Beatrice Wishart and Alistair Carmichael say they have secured a commitment that Ofgem will look into poor practices.

But Ms Wishart said further action was needed.

“Agreeing to this action cannot be a token gesture. We need to see a serious probe into unfair practices affecting people in the Shetland.”

Mr Carmichael said the meeting was a “step in the right direction”.

“This may not be the end of poor behaviour by energy companies but I am hopeful that we will see a more hands-on approach from Ofgem as we move forward.”

Ofgem said its rules required energy suppliers to treat all customers fairly.