Reawick gets 4G for first time

An area of the West Side will no longer be a ‘not spot’ after it received 4G coverage for the first time.

Reawick is one of three EE sites across the Highlands and Islands to go live recently as part of a programme to deliver infrastructure to areas which previously had no coverage.

The Scottish government has partnered with EE and the Home Office to bring 4G to rural locations, with a further 32 locations set to be connected.

The sites are part of the £25 million Scottish 4G Infill programme.

Connectivity minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “It’s great that local communities and Scotland’s emergency services will benefit from improved mobile coverage”.