News

Shetland stays under level one Covid-19 restrictions – but Aberdeen to move up to three

Andrew Hirst 4 hours 2 min ago 0
Shetland stays under level one Covid-19 restrictions – but Aberdeen to move up to three
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: BBC Scotland.

Shetland will again remain under level one Covid restrictions, the First Minister has announced.

Nicola Sturgeon’s weekly review of the levels was made amid grim warnings about the challenges facing the nation. 

While Ms Sturgeon said the tiered approach had helped reduce the prevalence of the virus, she highlighted a  concerning rise in the most recent figures.

She said the situation remained “extremely precarious”. 

In light of the rising case levels across the UK,  as well as the emergence of a new strain of the virus, Ms Sturgeon said further changes may be needed.

“We are considering whether any additional precautions are necessary, including whether there should be changes of the Christmas period,” she said.

Ms Sturgeon said the case numbers made for a “particularly challenging” context in which to review the levels. 

No local authorities were moved down a tier. 

Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire were among those to be moving up. From Friday, both areas will be under level three, which means travel in or out of Aberdeen, other than for essential reasons, will be banned. 

Ms Sturgeon said the situation in those areas had been closely monitored and concluded tougher restrictions were needed to bring the virus under control.

While the vaccination has brought hope for a return to normality, Ms Sturgeon said there would still be challenging times ahead – and the next few weeks may be the toughest of all. 

“There’s light at end of tunnel,” she said. 

“However the road ahead of us may still have dips and at times that will mean the light will be hard to see.

“The next few weeks may well be one of those dips in the road.

“But even if it is obscured at times, we must remember that the light is definitely there and we will get through this.”

Ms Sturgeon is due to hold four nations talk this afternoon about the easing of restrictions over Christmas. 

In England, the Labour party has called for a rethink over the relaxation of rules, after two  medical journals said ministers should “follow the more cautious examples of Germany, Italy and the Netherlands” and not ease restrictions over the festive period.

Ms Sturgeon said it was “right and proper” to hold further discussion. 

Whatever the outcome of the talks, Ms Sturgeon urged people take the “utmost caution” and reduce unnecessary contacts as much as possible. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.