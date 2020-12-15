Vaccination teams ready to start in Shetland care homes as soon as consents are in place

Edward Thomason House and Taing House in Lerwick. Photo: Stephen Gordon

Shetland’s vaccination team is ready to start inoculating care home residents as soon as the necessary consents are in place.

NHS Shetland’s consultant in public health Susan Laidlaw made the comments yesterday after Scotland’s vaccination programme began visiting care homes.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, announcing the start of the care home roll-out, said: “Care home residents and staff are being prioritised for vaccination, from our current supplies of the vaccine.

“That is obviously a hugely important step in protecting many of the people who are most at risk from this virus.”

Ms Sturgeon said that more than 18,000 vaccinators and health care workers had already received the vaccine.

In Shetland, occupational health nurse Sam Wylie became the first person to receive the vaccine on Friday.

Dr Laidlaw said yesterday the vaccination programme had not yet started in care homes – but would do as soon as the consents were in place.