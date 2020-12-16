News

Inspirational Yell teenager is nominated for BBC Sports Personality award

Ryan Nicolson 13 hours 1 min ago 0
An inspirational 15-year-old boy from Yell has been nominated for an award at this year’s BBC Sports Personality awards.

Brynn Hauxwell, who has severe mobility issues, will compete against four others for the inaugural Captain Tom’s Young Unsung Hero award at Sunday’s ceremony.

He has been nominated for his incredible contributions to charity across the past year.

On Sunday Brynn completed a gruelling 1,679 mile, eight month long challenge from his active wheelchair for the charity Ability Shetland.

In the process he has raised more than £6,600, despite setting a target of just £3,500.

He said last week that it was “amazing” to finally reach the finishing line, eight months after starting the incredible charity challenge.

Ability Shetland team leader Stephanie Bain said Brynn had wheeled “an immense amount of miles” in horrendous weather, and during a pandemic in which he had to shield for several months.

The winner of the award will be announced live on BBC One from 8pm on Sunday 20th December.

More in this Friday’s edition of The Shetland Times.

