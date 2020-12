Lerwick Sheriff Court/. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

A man has been remanded in custody at Lerwick Sheriff Court after he was accused of breaking a window with a fire extinguisher.

Grant Huntington, 32, of Union Street in the town is accused of causing the damage at a property in the town before going into the home there and lying on the bed, refusing to leave when asked to do so.

Huntington’s case was continued without plea until next week.

Bail was refused.