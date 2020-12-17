Councillor is censured at Standards Commission hearing

Councillor Ryan Thomson.

A councillor has been censored following a Standards Commission hearing.

North Isles member Ryan Thomson was attending a hearing virtually where he admitted failing to update the councillors register of interests.

Mr Thomson had apologised to the panel after he neglected to register a change of business name relating to Tagon Stores in Voe, which he operated.

He also failed to register his shareholding.

Speaking during the hearing he said: “Through my own foolishness and forgetfulness I failed to make the change on the register of interests at Shetland Islands Council.”

He said he would not offer “any excuses” and stressed that he took the Code of Conduct “very seriously”.

“With the stress of trying to keep the business afloat – in hindsight a failing business – trying to provide for my family and all the other stresses of life, I just unfortunatley forgot.”

He said Shetland Islands Council had offered nothing but the “very best” in training for councillors.