Another top figure leaves Amenity Trust

Shetland Amenity Trust’s head of operations Adam Johnson is set to leave the trust at the end of December.

The trust’s head of engagement Sandy Middleton confirmed Mr Johnson would be leaving, but said the trust would not comment any further.

Mr Johnson’s departure follows swiftly on the back of chief executive Mat Roberts, who was announced to be leaving the amenity trust last week.

Both the Shetland Amenity Trust and Mr Roberts said they were unable to comment on his departure.