News

Council launches #MyFerry campaign to highlight need for investment in Shetland’s inter-island ferry service

Andrew Hirst 10 hours 7 min ago 0
Council launches #MyFerry campaign to highlight need for investment in Shetland’s inter-island ferry service
The SIC's #MyFerry campaign.

A new social media campaign has been launched to highlight the crucial role of  Shetland’s inter-island ferry service and emphasise the case for vital funding. 

Shetland Islands Council’s campaign will share stories from across the isles who depend on the service, using the Twitter hashtag #MyFerry.

The case studies, which will be shared with politicians and organisations supporting the campaign, feature a wide cross section of folk, including a high school student, health worker, salmon farmer and more. 

It follows repeated calls to the Scottish government to provide funding for the service, which has an ageing fleet and infrastructure, and is running at a £5.5m deficit. 

The SIC’s political leader Steven Coutts said: “We are highlighting how crucial our ferries are to people in our island communities, to live their lives in the best way they can. 

“Our internal ferry services are critical in the support they provide to our economy and we’re hopeful we can persuade the Scottish government to increase its funding, which we believe is a lifeline for our people as well as an investment for Scotland as a whole.

 “What we’re asking for is sufficient funding to preserve the service we have, to upgrade those routes which need it with new vessels and infrastructure, and to take advantage of new technologies to develop our internal links into the future. 

“I’d like to emphasise that this is not about any future fixed links, but about the present challenges being faced by our ferry fleet and the wider council finances. 

 “We’re hoping that the hashtag will be shared widely by our community in the weeks ahead so that people all over the country can see the lifeline these ferries offer us, and the economic opportunities they unlock for Scotland.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.