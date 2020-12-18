‘Huge congratulations’ for award-winning Shetland coastguard officer

Huge congratulations to Coastguard Rescue Officer Jamie Newlands, who has won the first ever Pride of Scotland Emergency… Posted by Maritime and Coastguard Agency on Friday, December 18, 2020

A Shetland coastguard officer has received “huge congratulations” from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency after winning a Pride of Scotland award.

The service posted on Facebook: “Huge congratulations to Coastguard Rescue Officer Jamie Newlands, who has won the first ever Pride of Scotland Emergency Service Award.

“Jamie helped save the life of a teenager from Shetland, who was stuck near the bottom of a 130ft cliff, at night, in atrocious weather with the tide drawing in around him. We couldn’t be prouder of the dedication and extreme bravery that Jamie and all our staff and volunteers have.”

The Pride of Scotland awards were launched this year in association with the Daily Record. The awards ceremony will be broadcast on STV at 10.45pm on New Year’s Eve.