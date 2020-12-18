News

‘Huge congratulations’ for award-winning Shetland coastguard officer

Adam Civico 7 hours 13 min ago 0

A Shetland coastguard officer has received “huge congratulations” from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency after winning a Pride of Scotland award.

The service posted on Facebook: “Huge congratulations to Coastguard Rescue Officer Jamie Newlands, who has won the first ever Pride of Scotland Emergency Service Award.

“Jamie helped save the life of a teenager from Shetland, who was stuck near the bottom of a 130ft cliff, at night, in atrocious weather with the tide drawing in around him. We couldn’t be prouder of the dedication and extreme bravery that Jamie and all our staff and volunteers have.”

The Pride of Scotland awards were launched this year in association with the Daily Record. The awards ceremony will be broadcast on STV at 10.45pm on New Year’s Eve.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

facebook Twitter

About Adam Civico

Editor of The Shetland Times since October 2012. Born and bred in South Yorkshire, before moving to Shetland I was the assistant editor at the Barnsley Chronicle, where my journalism career began. My hobbies include sport, reading, food, gardening and music. Contact me with your news and views about Shetland – a.civico@shetlandtimes.co.uk or telephone 01595 746715.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Adam Civico

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.