Lerwick’s Grand Hotel no longer for sale

8 hours 2 min ago 0
The Grand Hotel in Lerwick has been taken off the market, and it is understood that the hotel has been bought by a couple from England.

Both the Grand, and Queens, hotels were put on the market by KGQ Hotels in April 2019, for a combined asking price of £950,000.

The Queens Hotel is still listed by property company Ryden at an asking price of £500,000, but the Grand Hotel has been removed from the website.

The Grand, which sits in the heart of Commercial Street, first opened its doors in the 1860’s.

 

