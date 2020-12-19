News

Peerie Makkers project set to continue next year

Jim Tait 12 hours 49 min ago 0
Peerie Makkers project set to continue next year

Shetland Peerie Makkers, the project which provides free hand-knitting tuition to primary school pupils, is expected to resume in 2021.

Established in 2015 by the Brough Lodge Trust, the programme is led by qualified volunteer tutors but all activities had to be suspended in March due to Covid-19.

The Brough Lodge Trust has sought further finance to enable the programme to continue and was delighted to learn that Peerie Makkers had been awarded a grant of £10,000 from the Crown Estate Fund.

That will be added to a donation of £2,000 which was received under the Tesco “Bags of Help” scheme, thanks to the votes of customers.

Brough Lodge Trust chairman Pierre Cambillard said the new funding would allow the project to resume as soon as conditions allowed, most probably in September 2021.

He said: “We are extremely grateful for the support from the Crown Estate and Tesco, and from private donors.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Jim Tait

Jim Tait is news editor at The Shetland Times.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Jim Tait

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.