Peerie Makkers project set to continue next year

Shetland Peerie Makkers, the project which provides free hand-knitting tuition to primary school pupils, is expected to resume in 2021.

Established in 2015 by the Brough Lodge Trust, the programme is led by qualified volunteer tutors but all activities had to be suspended in March due to Covid-19.

The Brough Lodge Trust has sought further finance to enable the programme to continue and was delighted to learn that Peerie Makkers had been awarded a grant of £10,000 from the Crown Estate Fund.

That will be added to a donation of £2,000 which was received under the Tesco “Bags of Help” scheme, thanks to the votes of customers.

Brough Lodge Trust chairman Pierre Cambillard said the new funding would allow the project to resume as soon as conditions allowed, most probably in September 2021.

He said: “We are extremely grateful for the support from the Crown Estate and Tesco, and from private donors.”