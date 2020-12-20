News

Halcro Johnston welcomes furlough extension until end of April

Jim Tait 1 hour 51 min ago 0
Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston has praised ongoing UK government efforts to protect jobs in Shetland through the job retention scheme.

The Tory MSP highlighted the latest statistics which showed that 195,200 employees in Scotland were furloughed at the end of October, including 600 in Shetland.

At the peak of the scheme the UK government was protecting over 900,000 jobs in Scotland and Chancellor Rishi Sunak has extended it until the end of April.

Mr Halcro Johnston said: “The UK government’s direct support of jobs here in Shetland, as well as the support available for businesses, has been unprecedented.

“It has been vital in keeping people in jobs so I am pleased that the Chancellor has again stepped in to guarantee that it will continue.

“This is welcome and important news, coming as the roll-out of vaccination means we’re hopefully starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.”

