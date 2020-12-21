Air traffic controllers set to take industrial action in New Year

The air traffic control tower at Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

Highlands and Island’s Airport Limited (Hial) air traffic controllers are set to take industrial action in the New Year – but will not go on strike.

Instead workers will withdraw any work relating to Hial’s plan to centralise the service.

Action will commence on Monday 4th and Tuesday 5th January 2021.

66 per cent of Prospect members voted to take strike action, but the union has decided it is not the time to add to passengers’ disruption.

The union’s negotiator, David Avery, said they had produced “a raft of evidence” against the remote towers plan but Hial were “pressing on regardless”.

“Withdrawing cooperation from this project is the best way for our members to take industrial action without further impacting the communities they serve.

“Hial and the Scottish government have the opportunity to think again, cancel this harmful project and come up with an acceptable way to modernise services.”