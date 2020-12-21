Council lays out back to school date changes

School pupils will get an extended winter break as a result of new coronavirus restrictions, the SIC has said.

Only vulnerable children and the children of key workers will return to school as planned on Thursday 7th January 2021.

The vast majority of pupils will return to work on Monday 11th January – but the first week of learning at least will be online only.

Councillor George Smith, who chairs the council’s education and families committee, said he appreciated this was a “worrying time” for staff, pupils and parents.

“I have every confidence that appropriate arrangements will be put in place and I would like to thank staff for their continued commitment and professionalism in dealing with this.”