News

Council lays out back to school date changes

Ryan Nicolson 4 hours 18 min ago 0
Council lays out back to school date changes

School pupils will get an extended winter break as a result of new coronavirus restrictions, the SIC has said.

Only vulnerable children and the children of key workers will return to school as planned on Thursday 7th January 2021.

The vast majority of pupils will return to work on Monday 11th January – but the first week of learning at least will be online only.

Councillor George Smith, who chairs the council’s education and families committee, said he appreciated this was a “worrying time” for staff, pupils and parents.

“I have every confidence that appropriate arrangements will be put in place and I would like to thank staff for their continued commitment and professionalism in dealing with this.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.