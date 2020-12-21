News

Frustration over closure of French border with Shetland seafood in limbo

1 hour 38 min ago 0
Frustration over closure of French border with Shetland seafood in limbo

Fourteen lorries containing seafood from Shetland are stuck in England after France closed its border with the UK on Sunday evening.

The French government announced it would close its border with the UK for at least 48 hours following news that a new strain of coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the south of England.

That decision has had a serious knock-on effect on the delivery of seafood from Shetland.

Seafood Shetland chief executive Ruth Henderson said that 14 lorries heading for the Channel Tunnel had not made it through before it was closed on Sunday night.

Ms Henderson said the lorries were not gridlocked, as many others currently are.

But she added they “very much hope” that the ports will reopen soon.

No more white fish would be being transported, Ms Henderson said.

Both the UK and French government are trying to negotiate a safety protocol that will allow the border to reopen.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.