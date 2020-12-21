Frustration over closure of French border with Shetland seafood in limbo

Fourteen lorries containing seafood from Shetland are stuck in England after France closed its border with the UK on Sunday evening.

The French government announced it would close its border with the UK for at least 48 hours following news that a new strain of coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the south of England.

That decision has had a serious knock-on effect on the delivery of seafood from Shetland.

Seafood Shetland chief executive Ruth Henderson said that 14 lorries heading for the Channel Tunnel had not made it through before it was closed on Sunday night.

Ms Henderson said the lorries were not gridlocked, as many others currently are.

But she added they “very much hope” that the ports will reopen soon.

No more white fish would be being transported, Ms Henderson said.

Both the UK and French government are trying to negotiate a safety protocol that will allow the border to reopen.