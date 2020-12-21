News

Health chief shares ‘disappointment’ over Shetland’s move to level three Covid-19 restrictions

Andrew Hirst
Health chief shares ‘disappointment’ over Shetland’s move to level three Covid-19 restrictions
NHS Shetland's chief executive Michael Dickson.

Shetland’s health chief has said he shares the community’s disappointment over the isles’ move to level three restrictions. 

Michael Dickson posted a statement on Facebook following the Scottish government’s announcement of stricter restrictions due to the new virulent strain of the virus. 

Under the new measures, Shetland will move into level three from Boxing Day onwards. It means hospitality businesses will be unable to serve alcohol and must close by 6pm. 

The measures also prevent indoor gatherings of more than one household. 

Most other parts of the country will face even tougher level four restrictions. 

Mr Dickson said he shared everyone’s disappointment. 

“The new variant of the virus is a concern and if we can prevent it entering into our island communities all the better and we can do that by sticking with the FACTS,” he said. 

“I am sure we can get through this together and I’m looking forward to my first Shetland Christmas

“Stay safe everyone.”

