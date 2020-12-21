News

Mareel cinema to close as Shetland enters level three coronavirus restrictions

12 hours 57 min ago 0
Mareel cinema to close as Shetland enters level three coronavirus restrictions
Shetland Arts' Mareel arts venue and cinema in Lerwick will close when Shetland enters level three of coronavirus restrictions on Boxing Day.

Lerwick venue Mareel will temporarily close when Shetland enters level three of coronavirus restrictions on Boxing Day.

The restrictions stipulate that cinema and live events must be suspended and Shetland Arts on Monday confirmed its decision to close. Cancelled cinema bookings will be refunded.

Bonhoga Gallery at Weisdale and the Garrison Theatre in Lerwick will be closed over this festive period, as is normal. Shetland Arts plans to re-open them as soon as public health guidance allows.

Meanwhile, the online arts programme will continue with Shetland Youth Theatre, Film Crew Jnr and Snr, Mindful Makkin, Wellbeing Choir and Jenny Sturgeon’s Unlocking Our Sound Heritage workshops all coming up in January.

Shetland Arts’ decision follows Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement on Saturday

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.