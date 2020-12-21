Mareel cinema to close as Shetland enters level three coronavirus restrictions

Shetland Arts' Mareel arts venue and cinema in Lerwick will close when Shetland enters level three of coronavirus restrictions on Boxing Day.

Lerwick venue Mareel will temporarily close when Shetland enters level three of coronavirus restrictions on Boxing Day.

The restrictions stipulate that cinema and live events must be suspended and Shetland Arts on Monday confirmed its decision to close. Cancelled cinema bookings will be refunded.

Bonhoga Gallery at Weisdale and the Garrison Theatre in Lerwick will be closed over this festive period, as is normal. Shetland Arts plans to re-open them as soon as public health guidance allows.

Meanwhile, the online arts programme will continue with Shetland Youth Theatre, Film Crew Jnr and Snr, Mindful Makkin, Wellbeing Choir and Jenny Sturgeon’s Unlocking Our Sound Heritage workshops all coming up in January.

Shetland Arts’ decision follows Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement on Saturday.