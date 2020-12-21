New chairman for fisheries organisation

Alison Kay skipper James Anderson is taking charge at the Shetland Fishermen’s Association.

He replaces departing chairman Leslie Tait, who will move into a role as honorary president.

Mr Tait has been in charge of the fisherman’s association for the past 13 years.

SFA executive officer Simon Collins said: “We owe a huge debt of gratitude to Leslie, whose knowledge and insight has been invaluable during his tenure.

“James is a fisherman of vast experience and will be an excellent chair of the association as we move into a new era for the industry.”