NHS warns of winter stomach bug

A bug that causes diarrhoea and sickness is circulating in the isles, NHS Shetland has warned.

The health board has said the bug is particularly prevalent in children.

While they say there have been no confirmed cases of norovirus, the NHS has said there are folk displaying the symptoms.

NHS Shetland public health consultant Dr Susan Laidlaw said that while alcohol gel was good for preventing the spread of the coronavirus, it did not work well against stomach bugs and should not be relied on.

“If you, or anyone in your family, have diarrhoea and/or you are vomiting you should stay away from work, school or other activities until at least 48 hours after the symptoms have stopped,” she said.

Most importantly, Dr Laidlaw said, was that no-one with these symptoms should visit a care home and should also wait for at least 48 hours after being symptom-free before visiting a care home.