Shetland records first coronavirus case for almost three weeks

Ryan Nicolson 3 hours 30 min ago 0
Covid-19 figures have continued to increase.

Shetland has recorded its first coronavirus case since Tuesday 1st December.

The isles cumulative total increased by one to 77 today (Monday 21st December).

The case is not linked to off island travel, NHS Shetland said.

The local health board did not provide any further information about the new case, but simply urged the public to continue to follow all the new guidance.

NHS Shetland said anyone returning to Shetland should not undertake social activities for 10 days, even if they have a negative Covid test.

