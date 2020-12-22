News

Levels system has worked but cases rising fast, First Minister says

4 hours 23 min ago 0
Levels system has worked but cases rising fast, First Minister says

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted that the level system has “until now, been effective” in Scotland.

But she said that case numbers in the country had risen by 15 per cent in the past couple of weeks.

Shetland has been in level one since the beginning of November, and only recorded two coronavirus cases in December, but will move into level three from Boxing Day.

Ms Sturgeon said that information in the past eight days about the new strain of the virus had meant they needed to act quickly.

If they did not act, and waited to find out more about the new strain, it would be “too late”.

She said the virus “may spread much faster now than in March”.

“I do not expect a single person to be happy” about the new restrictions, she said, but she added they were “necessary” and “essential”.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.