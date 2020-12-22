Recreational trust to shut all rural leisure centres at start of New Year

The Shetland Recreational Trust (SRT) will close all of its rural leisure centres from Monday 4th to Monday 18th January.

The Clickimin in Lerwick will remain open in a “reduced capacity”, trust chief executive Steven Laidlaw has said.

Mr Laidlaw said the SRT would “take advantage” of the extended furlough scheme “to protect the financial position of the trust”.

The Yell, Whalsay, South Mainland and Scalloway pools will close today, and will now not reopen until the middle of January.

The Aith, Brae and Unst centres will close tomorrow.

All seven leisure centres had been due to reopen on either Monday 4th or Tuesday 5th January.

The new level three restrictions, which start in Shetland on Boxing Day, will mean those over 18 will only be able to participate in individual activities at the Clickimin.

Swimming and individual gym sessions will be unaffected, but studio classes have already been cancelled.