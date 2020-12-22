News

Tesco urges shoppers to buy as normal

7 hours 15 min ago 0
Tesco urges shoppers to buy as normal

Supermarket chain Tesco has assured customers they have plenty of food in stock, after reports of panic-buying.

Coronavirus, Christmas, and the closure of borders to the UK have resulted in some customers rushing to stock up on essential food items.

But Tesco has insisted that customers should just “shop as normal”.

“We’ve been building our stockholding of key products ahead of the Christmas peak and are working closely with our hauliers and suppliers to continue the supply of goods into our stores.

“If the current disruption continues then there may be reduced supply on a few fresh items, such as lettuce, cauliflower and citrus fruit later this week, but we don’t expect any problems with availability on these lines today or tomorrow.

“We’re doing everything we can to limit the impact for our customers.”

The supermarket chain did add that they were struggling for supplies of fresh food.

 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.