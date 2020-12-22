Tesco urges shoppers to buy as normal

Supermarket chain Tesco has assured customers they have plenty of food in stock, after reports of panic-buying.

Coronavirus, Christmas, and the closure of borders to the UK have resulted in some customers rushing to stock up on essential food items.

But Tesco has insisted that customers should just “shop as normal”.

“We’ve been building our stockholding of key products ahead of the Christmas peak and are working closely with our hauliers and suppliers to continue the supply of goods into our stores.

“If the current disruption continues then there may be reduced supply on a few fresh items, such as lettuce, cauliflower and citrus fruit later this week, but we don’t expect any problems with availability on these lines today or tomorrow.

“We’re doing everything we can to limit the impact for our customers.”

The supermarket chain did add that they were struggling for supplies of fresh food.