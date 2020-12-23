First Minister apologises for Covid breach

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has apologised profusely after being pictured at a funeral without wearing a face mask.

At First Minister’s Questions today (Wednesday 23rd December) Ms Sturgeon said that she was “in the wrong”.

She said she was “kicking myself really hard” today, for being pictured talking to a group while not wearing a mask indoors.

Ms Sturgeon emphasised: “The rules really matter.”

She told members the FACTS guidance, as she does at each briefing, but said today she was doing so “with an enormous deal of humility”.

“Let me remind you, and most importantly today myself, of the FACTS guidance,” she said.

Over 1,100 new coronavirus cases had been recorded in the last day, she told MSPs, and there were concerns that the R number could also be on the rise too.