Second new Covid case in a week

3 hours 53 min ago 0
Covid-19 figures have continued to increase.

A new coronavirus case has been recorded today (Wednesday 23rd December).

NHS Shetland said the case was linked to one recorded on Monday, and they were now working their way through an “extensive” contact tracing process.

The health board added: “This means there is almost certainly transmission within the community so it is critical that people do all they can to adhere to the rules.”

Public health principal Elizabeth Robinson said it was “essential” Shetland kept transmission levels to “an absolute minimum”.

“Unfortunately we cannot relax our guard even though it is a time of year when most of us would prefer to be with our extended family and friends.

“We have had a difficult year, but with the roll out of the vaccination programme there is renewed optimism for 2021.”

