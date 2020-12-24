News

Crew of Navy ship forced to isolate after Lerwick visit

11 hours 14 min ago 0
Crew of Navy ship forced to isolate after Lerwick visit
Ryan Leith sent in this photo of HMS Northumberland being escorted into Lerwick by the pilot boat Knab.

The crew of the HMS Northumberland, which visited Lerwick harbour less than a fortnight ago, have been forced to return to shore after a number of “suspected” coronavirus cases onboard.

The Royal Navy frigate was pictured being escorted into Lerwick by the pilot boat Knab on Friday 11th December.

She docked in the town that day, and harbourmaster Alexander Simpson said that it was just a “service visit”.

The Royal Navy said that after “a number of suspected coronavirus cases” onboard, the ship had to return to the Devonport Naval Base, near Plymouth.

A week ago, the website Forces News said the sailors aboard the ship were not allowed “to go any further than the jetty” when they docked due to Covid.

“The sailors will be following COVID-19 restrictions while on deployment,” Forces News said.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.