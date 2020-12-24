Crew of Navy ship forced to isolate after Lerwick visit

Ryan Leith sent in this photo of HMS Northumberland being escorted into Lerwick by the pilot boat Knab.

The crew of the HMS Northumberland, which visited Lerwick harbour less than a fortnight ago, have been forced to return to shore after a number of “suspected” coronavirus cases onboard.

The Royal Navy frigate was pictured being escorted into Lerwick by the pilot boat Knab on Friday 11th December.

She docked in the town that day, and harbourmaster Alexander Simpson said that it was just a “service visit”.

The Royal Navy said that after “a number of suspected coronavirus cases” onboard, the ship had to return to the Devonport Naval Base, near Plymouth.

A week ago, the website Forces News said the sailors aboard the ship were not allowed “to go any further than the jetty” when they docked due to Covid.

“The sailors will be following COVID-19 restrictions while on deployment,” Forces News said.