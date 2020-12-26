Coastguard helicopter called out on Boxing Day

The helicopter arrives at Clickimin after the first of the Boxing Day call-outs.

The coastguard helicopter was called out twice on Boxing Day to airlift injured workers from oil rigs and take them to Lerwick’s Gilbert Bain Hospital.

The first call saw the helicopter leave Sumburgh Airport at 12.15pm to go to a rig about 90 miles northeast of Sumburgh.

The man, who was understood to have injured his hand in an accident with a saw, was landed at Clickimin in Lerwick about two hours later.

A number of coastguard personnel were in attendance as the man was assisted from the helicopter into a waiting ambulance and taken to hospital.

Just as that incident was ending the coastguard received a second call, from another rig in roughly the same area.