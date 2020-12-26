News

Loganair flies in vital IT devices for vaccine programme

Jim Tait December 26, 2020
The iPads are unloaded at Sumburgh Airport.

Loganair has answered the call to deliver IT devices critical to the roll-out of the Covid vaccine programme in the Scottish islands.

After being approached by the company managing the project, the airlineflew in iPads to Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said: “We were asked to support the vital NHS Scotland vaccination project by delivering iPads required before Christmas for the programme to the Scottish islands and we were of course pleased to help in our heartland communities.

“Over 100 iPads in total have now been flown without charge as cargo to Kirkwall, Sumburgh and Stornoway airports.”

