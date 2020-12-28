Care centres closed to visitors

Edward Thomason House and Taing House in Lerwick Photo: Stephen Gordon

Indoor visiting has been suspended across all care centres in Shetland.

The decision has been taken as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus continues to rise.

Initially, the care home in Brae was closed after a cluster of cases were linked to the North Mainland.

Contact tracing is continuing across the isles. All contacts are said to be self-isolating – even those with negative results.

The decision to suspend indoor visits has been taken to give the most vulnerable people in the community the highest degree of protection possible.

Residents’ families have been contacted to make them aware of the latest position, and will be kept up to date as the situation progresses.