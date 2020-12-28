News

Ten new coronavirus cases as outbreak worsens

17 min ago 0
Ten new coronavirus cases as outbreak worsens

Shetland has recorded ten new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, and it is “almost certain” the isles will be moved into tier four.

NHS Shetland said all of the new cases are linked to the outbreak in the North Mainland, but are spread around areas like the West Side and Lerwick.

A number of hospitality venues are linked to the positive cases.

NHS Shetland said they are “in the process” of contacting those that dined at these venues.

Busta Hotel in Brae posted on social media earlier on Monday that they had been made aware that two households who had dined with them on Saturday 19th December had since tested positive for the virus.

More than 120 people have already been asked to self-isolate, according to the health board, and this number is “rising rapidly”.

Public health principal Elizabeth Robinson said this was not a time to point fingers, and she urged those contacted to isolate for two weeks.

She said it was now “almost certain” Shetland will be placed into tier four of Covid restrictions.

NHS Shetland said that the public should stay at home as much as possible over the next fortnight, and work from home if they could.

Those who shielded during the first lockdown were urged to take extra care, and to make arrangements for others to carry out shopping for them.

 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.