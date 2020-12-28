Ten new coronavirus cases as outbreak worsens

Shetland has recorded ten new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, and it is “almost certain” the isles will be moved into tier four.

NHS Shetland said all of the new cases are linked to the outbreak in the North Mainland, but are spread around areas like the West Side and Lerwick.

A number of hospitality venues are linked to the positive cases.

NHS Shetland said they are “in the process” of contacting those that dined at these venues.

Busta Hotel in Brae posted on social media earlier on Monday that they had been made aware that two households who had dined with them on Saturday 19th December had since tested positive for the virus.

More than 120 people have already been asked to self-isolate, according to the health board, and this number is “rising rapidly”.

Public health principal Elizabeth Robinson said this was not a time to point fingers, and she urged those contacted to isolate for two weeks.

She said it was now “almost certain” Shetland will be placed into tier four of Covid restrictions.

NHS Shetland said that the public should stay at home as much as possible over the next fortnight, and work from home if they could.

Those who shielded during the first lockdown were urged to take extra care, and to make arrangements for others to carry out shopping for them.