Another four cases takes outbreak total to 34

Ryan Nicolson 14 hours 24 min ago 0
A further four Covid cases have been recorded today (Tuesday 29th December).

That brings the total for the current outbreak to 34 cases.

NHS Shetland public health consultant Susan Laidlaw said the cases were all linked to the original positive cases in the North Mainland.

“The spread has been largely linked to hospitality venues and socialising within households, but not necessarily through people doing anything wrong or not following guidance.

“Many of the cases are within the same few households.”

Dr Laidlaw said she believed the isles could get a hold of the outbreak without being placed in tier four, but that decision would be made by the Scottish government.

She urged people once again not to visit others in their households, to shop only if it is essential and to book a Covid test if you, or someone else, begins to show symptoms.

