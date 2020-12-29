Carmichael: I will not vote in favour of Brexit Bill

Alistair Carmichael

Shetland’s MP says he will not support the last minute deal agreed between Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Alistair Carmichael insists the agreement negotiated at the 11th hour between the UK and EU is a “bad deal”.

He says members need more information about the Bill before they can decide to favour it.

MPs are due to vote on the deal in the House of Commons tomorrow.

“I think it’s a bad deal – it doesn’t satisfy the deal of those who wanted Brexit.

“The deal will go through because the government have a majority of 80 and they will win these votes.

“But there is still a job of work to be done in holding them to account on the actions they’ve taken and the deal they have negotiated.”