Clickimin to close after rising cases

The Clickimin Leisure Centre will close today (Tuesday 29th December) in response to the rise in coronavirus cases.

Shetland Recreation Trust (SRT) chief executive Steven Laidlaw said it was the right decision to protect the safety of staff and the public.

He added there had already been a number of cancellations, including swimming groups, due to the increasing numbers reported in the isles.

The scheduled reopening date is set for Monday 18th January 2021 at the earliest.

That is in line with the trust’s rural centres, which closed earlier this month.

The affected SRT staff will be furloughed until the centre is reopened.