Convener calls for the community to pull together

Ryan Taylor 15 hours 18 min ago 0
SIC Convenor Malcolm Bell Photo:Dave Donaldson

Council convener Malcolm Bell has called on the whole community to play a part in keeping safe this Hogmanay and into the New Year.

“We find ourselves in an unfortunate situation, but we have been here before and the resilience shown by the community over recent months has been outstanding,” he said.

“The advice from our Public Health specialists is very clear – we must all do what we can over the next couple of weeks to minimise the contact we have with others.

“This is a very hard message at a time of year when we all want to meet friends and family, but the situation does warrant it and I’m confident everyone will do what they can to stay within the current rules.”

He said those who were in shielding during the first lockdown should be “especially careful” about moving around now.

“We can – and will – get on top of this latest outbreak.”

