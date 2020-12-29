News

Covid total passes 100 after first government update for five days

Ryan Nicolson 1 hour 8 min ago 0
Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

Shetland’s coronavirus total is now 105 , according to Scottish government figures.

The national Covid figures were updated today for the first time since Thursday 24th December.

Twenty-five cases have been recorded in that five day period, according to official figures.

The increase had been expected, after warnings from NHS Shetland about a rapid outbreak in the isles.

Fourteen cases were recorded on Monday 28th December alone.

NHS Shetland has now urged the public to stay at home “as much as possible” for the next two weeks, as the health board grapples with their biggest outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic.

Public health principal Elizabeth Robinson said it was now “almost certain” Shetland will be placed in level four of the government’s coronavirus restrictions in the weeks to come.

