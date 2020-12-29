News

Essential visits only to hospital

Ryan Nicolson 1 hour 49 min ago 0
Essential visits only to hospital

NHS Shetland says essential visits only will be allowed to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick from today (Tuesday 29th December).

This is in reaction to “the serious and evolving Covid-19 outbreak in Shetland”, the health board says.

A birth partner attending childbirth, a visit to a person receiving end of life care, accompanying a child to hospital and supporting someone with a mental health issue, dementia, or autism, are the only visits classed as essential.

Visits must be agreed with the nurse/midwife in charge of the department before arrival at the hospital.

NHS Shetland director of nursing Kathleen Carolan said they would ask people to call, or video call, with patients unless it was essential.

“In order to protect vulnerable patients in hospital, visitors will only be permitted if they can confirm that they have not left Shetland in the last 10 days and all members of their household have also remained in Shetland in the last 10 days.”

Anyone with sickness, diarrhoea, or a fever, cough, or loss of taste and smell is asked not to visit the hospital.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.