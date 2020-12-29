Essential visits only to hospital

NHS Shetland says essential visits only will be allowed to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick from today (Tuesday 29th December).

This is in reaction to “the serious and evolving Covid-19 outbreak in Shetland”, the health board says.

A birth partner attending childbirth, a visit to a person receiving end of life care, accompanying a child to hospital and supporting someone with a mental health issue, dementia, or autism, are the only visits classed as essential.

Visits must be agreed with the nurse/midwife in charge of the department before arrival at the hospital.

NHS Shetland director of nursing Kathleen Carolan said they would ask people to call, or video call, with patients unless it was essential.

“In order to protect vulnerable patients in hospital, visitors will only be permitted if they can confirm that they have not left Shetland in the last 10 days and all members of their household have also remained in Shetland in the last 10 days.”

Anyone with sickness, diarrhoea, or a fever, cough, or loss of taste and smell is asked not to visit the hospital.