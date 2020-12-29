Folk self-isolating during Shetland’s worsening Covid-19 crisis encouraged to seek support 

People being asked to self-isolate amid Shetland’s worsening Covid-19 crisis have been encouraged to take advantage of the support available.

The SIC has reminded folk across the isles that they can access help if they are experiencing issues with with finances, access to food or medicine, or if they are feeling isolated and alone.

The “Support Hub” which is available online and by phone contains information and contact details for groups and organisations which can support on a wide range of issues.

The announcement was made last night after Shetland recorded another 10 cases on top of the 16 that had already been announced since 21st December.

NHS Shetland said more than 120 people had already been asked to self-isolate, with the number “rising rapidly”.

SIC chief executive Maggie Sandison said it was a difficult time for everyone, particularly for those needing self-isolate.

“I’d encourage anyone who feels they may need some help to get in touch with the Support Hub,” she said.

“All of us need to take real care as this situation develops.

“It is extremely important that we all play our part in limiting the spread of the virus.

Ms Sandison said that while the approaching Hogmanay was traditionally a time for meeting with friends and family, folk needed to observe the rules and stay at home as much as possible.

“This is particularly important for those of us who were shielding during the first lockdown, and who may face a higher risk if they develop the virus,” she added.

“Please do observe the tier three rules, take care of yourself and your loved ones, and do all you can to help our community.”

The Support Hub can be accessed online or by calling 0800 030 8780.











