Key Shetland fishing stocks to be hit by Brexit agreement, Scottish government claims

Whitefish boxes unloaded into the chilled fish market. Photo: SIC.

Key fishing stocks landed by Shetland fleets are set to be hit by the Brexit fisheries deal, according to Scottish government analysis.

Fergus Ewing, cabinet secretary for the rural economy, said the UK government’s withdrawal agreement was “deeply troubling” for the fishing sector.

“Scottish coastal communities were told that any Brexit deal would mean a very large rise in fishing opportunities,” Mr Ewing said.

“In fact for the key stocks that the Scottish industry depends on, far from seeing a big increase, there will actually be a fall in the quantity of fish they can land.

The analysis found the Scottish industry will have reduced access to its staple stocks – including cod, saithe and haddock – than under the existing Common Fisheries Policy arrangements – even at the end of the five and half year phase-in period.

However, pelagic landings, such as mackerel and herring, and some other stocks will see a modest gain.