Outbreak total increases by four

NHS Shetland has added another four cases to its coronavirus figures overnight.

That means the isles recorded 14 cases yesterday, instead of the 10 the health board had previously reported.

Thirty cases have now been recorded in the past eight days.

NHS Shetland said there would be another update later on today, with the Scottish government set to update their national figures at 2pm this afternoon.

The new cases have been linked to several dining venues, with the Dragon House takeaway posting on Facebook on Monday that Baroc would be closed after one of its part-time workers tested positive.

Busta House had previously posted that two households who had dined with them on Saturday 19th December had also tested positive.

Many of Shetland’s shops and restaurants are choosing to remain closed until more information about the outbreak comes to light.

