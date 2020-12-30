Headlines News

Fisheries deal disappointing, say industry leaders

Ryan Taylor 7 hours 29 min ago 0
Fisheries deal disappointing, say industry leaders
Whitefish boxes unloaded into the chilled fish market. Photo: SIC.

Fishing leaders have criticised the Brexit deal, but insisted they will “roll up their sleeves” to secure improvements.

It comes as MPs discuss the Bill in the House of Commons today, amid complaints they have been given only five hours to debate it.

Chairman of Shetland Fishermen’s Association (SFA) James Anderson said the fisheries deal was disappointing.

“The deal is significantly worse than what was pushed for, and promised to us, by the government,” he said.

“It was agreed on Christmas Eve, denying us the opportunity to examine the detail and highlight the obvious problems with it.

“By signing up to a deal where increases in quota shares for some stocks fall short of what we would normally have obtained through quota swapping mechanisms, the government has taken away the shine from the headline gains.

“But it’s onward and upward now and we will work hard to hold the Prime Minister to account on what he says the deal will deliver, especially after the initial five-and-a-half year transition.

“The last few years have been incredibly focused on Brexit for us and we will continue now to make sure we get everything we can out of this deal.”

SFA executive officer Simon Collins said he looked forward to a constructive dialogue with Marine Scotland on an improved management regime for local waters, “particularly on the occupation of traditional fishing grounds by gillnetters and the new catching policy that will replace an unworkable discard ban”.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael said he would not support the deal ahead of today’s debate.

Speaking yesterday he said: “We have a five hour Zoom call which is our virtual sitting of parliament.

“What we’re debating is a Bill and, as at 11.10 on Tuesday with a debate that starts at 9.30 on Wednesday, the government haven’t yet published the Bill.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.